Rugbeians are increasingly struggling to afford housing, with those on a tight budget being left with little choice.

Here are a selection of properties on sale for £100,000 or less.

Connells is selling this open plan, ground floor maisonette with an allocated parking space for 70,000.

We could not find any property with more than one bedroom for less than £100,000 - so some of these properties are being sold under shared ownership.

Thornton Robson Estate Agents is offering this unusually styled terraced house for 89,995.

Shipways is selling this flat, which comes with allocated parking, for offers over 65,000.

For those needing more space on a tight budget, Midland Heart is offering 50 per cent shared ownership of this new build house for 97,500 - this means you would have to pay rent in addition to your mortgage.

Midland Heart is selling a 50 per cent share in this Long Lawford house for 79,500.

Howkins & Harrison is offering this town centre flat for auction with a guide price of 85,000.

Newman Estate Agents is selling this over 55s ground floor flat for 68,000 - which is 70 per cent of its market value. Although you will own 100 per cent of the property, it must always be bought and sold at 70 per cent of its market value.