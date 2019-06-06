Neighbourhood plan covering two Rugby villages is approved by borough council

Residents of two villages to the west of Rugby will now be able to call on a neighbourhood plan when it comes to considering planning issues.

And one of the councillors who helped pull the document together said other parishes in the area should follow their lead and produce their own plan.

Councillors at Tuesday's special meeting of Rugby Borough Council unanimously approved the Brandon and Bretford Neighbourhood Development Plan following a process that began in March 2016.

Cllr Heather Timms said: “I would recommend that you take the process to all our your neighbourhoods because if people want to have a say about where they live and what they do then this is the way to do it and this is the way to make sure they are fully involved.

“I am really thankful to the whole of my community in Brandon and Bretford who have contributed to this plan so use my experience in getting this the second plan through - and the first rural one. This is the process for getting statutory planning documents in front of the planning committee and you influence what’s happening in your ward.”