New football club in Southam gets kitted out for their first season

Southam Sporting FC alongside the David Wilson Homes Sales Advisers. Photo supplied

A new football club in Southam has received new kits thanks to a £2,000 sponsorship from a homebuilder.

Set up in June 2021, the new club are all set to break out their new David Wilson sponsored kits for their inaugural season.

Comprised of 16 to 35 year olds, the team will be participating in the Leamington and District Sunday League from September onwards.

Southam Sporting FC goalkeeper making a save. Photo supplied

Danny Gair, club secretary at Southam Sporting FC, said: “We are delighted to have such a prestigious sponsor for our first ever team shirts. We feel we are joining a well-managed set up.

“We have launched this team to bring our community together and give everyone associated with the club the chance to make new friends.

"What we would really love to establish is a more interactive neighbourhood where people can feel welcome and involved.

“David Wilson Homes sponsoring our team demonstrates that they hold the idea of community as an important value.”

Southam Sporting FC teams playing against each other in a warm-up. Photo supplied

Typical training sessions are held on Saturday mornings at Stockton Football Ground but will move to Wednesday evenings once the season starts due to weekend matches.

The club are currently participating in pre-season tournaments to work up fitness, get the players used to each other and potentially recruit more players from the area.

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are thrilled to be Southam Sporting FC’s shirt sponsor for their debut season.

“We are committed to creating a positive impact on the surrounding areas in which we build and are pleased to have been able to contribute to help the club continue to provide the local community with a chance to play football in a safe environment and make new friends.”

The club is located near to the Beaumont at Warwick Gates development in Heathcote.