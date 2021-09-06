New Parish Priest for Rugby's St Marie's invites all residents to come and say hello

St Marie's, Dunchurch Road. Photo: Google Streetview.

The new Parish Priest for Rugby's St Marie's RC Church is sending a warm welcome to all of Rugby's residents, with a special open day to say 'hello'.

A spokesperson for the church explained: "Fr Shinto arrived at the parish just before the Coronavirus pandemic - which forced him to stop services within the church reverting to online services.

"This is the first opportunity that he has had to really open the doors and invite the wider community with many restrictions now relaxed.

"Many people are open to accepting an invitation to church, often what’s stopping them is the lack of an invite.

"Fr Shinto recognises that many of the community may often pass by the church with its landmark spire with never passing through the doors, and is therefore inviting the wider community to an open day."

St. Marie’s has a prestigious history, having been designed by Pugin - who also designed the interior of the Palace of Westminster.

The stunning church first opened its doors in 1847.

Fr Shinto said: “Maybe many people may often rush past the church and wonder what beholds them inside, or maybe they received a Sacrament in the form of Baptism or Marriage in the church and have not returned for some time."

He added that he would love residents to visit on the open days, where they can find a quiet space to reflect or to learn about the history of the building and its décor - with guide books provided.