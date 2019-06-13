New service in Rugby helps people with medical-related hair loss

A new service in Rugby is providing help and support to people with medical and health-related hair loss.

The Adorable Hairdressing Co has launched a wig fitting and personalisation service for clients.

The salon is a certified member of the Mynewhair network of salons that care and aims to provide professional advice, guidance and support to anyone suffering from the effects of hair loss.

Mauresa Gillan, founder and owner of the The Adorable Hairdressing Co in Lower Hillmorton Road, is passionate about working with clients who experience medical hair loss and whilst it presents a new and different challenge.

She is all too aware of how the loss or prospect of losing your hair can be overwhelming and a heavy burden for many women, particularly at a time when they’re coming to terms with their diagnosis and treatment.

Mauresa, said: “It’s also a huge privilege and amazing feeling to be able to help clients during the most difficult times in their life and knowing that I can make a small difference in the way they feel about themselves is incredibly rewarding and satisfying.”

Mauresa is also planning to develop a local support network for people experiencing health related hair loss.

For more information, telephone Mauresa Gillan (01788) 542120 or email at info@theadorablehairdressing co.uk