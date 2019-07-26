No hosepipe ban for Warwickshire says Severn Trent

Severn Trent has said that there will be no hosepipe ban in the Midlands this year.

Despite being one of the hottest July days ever recorded yesterday (Thursday) water company Severn Trent has confirmed that there will be no hosepipe ban this year as its preparations meant it had plenty of raw and treated water available.

Severn Trent Logo. Photo by Severn Trent

Demand for treated water yesterday reached more than two billion litres as people across the Midlands upped their usage as temperatures were well over 30˚C.

James Jesic, Managing Director of Production at Severn Trent, said: “We coped with weeks of high demand last year without having to put a hosepipe ban in place and we’ve made sure there won’t be one this year by improving our network and bringing on new sources of water.

“On top of that, our customers are some of the most water efficient in the country – using 25 per cent less water than some other areas – which means we got a real leg up when we started to recover after last year’s winter.

“But we’d always ask our customers to consider the best way to use water, especially when you consider that usage in countries like Germany is even lower – they use 10 litres a day less than us which is a target we can all aim for.”

Severn Trent’s reservoir levels are currently around 87 per cent full, compared to 71 per cent at the same point last year.

The average usage in the Severn Trent area is 117 litres per person per day with a water meter and 142 litres without a meter, making an average of 131 litres compared to an England and Wales average of 143 litres.

