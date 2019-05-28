Off-duty nurses tried to save 18-year-old motorcyclist who died following collision in Bilton

Off-duty nurses administered first aid in an attempt to save the life of the 18-year-old biker who died following a Bilton collision which also left a pensioner seriously injured.

Shortly before 10.15am this morning, Tuesday May 28, a collision took place between an elederly pedestrian, an 18-year-old on a Honda motorcycle and a white Citreon C3 in the Bilton Road and Main Street area.

Road closures were in place while emergency services, including two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance with a BASICS emergency doctor on board, attended the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said: “Crews arrived to find a motorcyclist, pedestrian and a car that had been involved in a collision.

"The motorcyclist, a man, was being given excellent first aid by off duty nurses who stopped to assist. Upon assessment by ambulance staff it was found that the man had sustained serious injuries and was in a critical condition.

"The team worked together to administer advanced life support to the man on scene and en route to hospital via air ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead a short time later at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire."

The pedestrian, a woman in her eighties sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and received trauma care from ambulance staff before being taken by land ambulance on blue lights to the same hospital for further emergency care.

The driver of the Citroen was uninjured.

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 88 of 28 May 2019.