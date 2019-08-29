Officers help 'upset and confused' elderly man outside Rugby Police Station before having his mobility scooter trailered home

Police officers assisted an 'upset and confused' elderly man outside Rugby Police station yesterday, August 28.

The police were contacted when a member of the public began having concerns for the man, who was outside the police station on his mobility scooter.

A spokesperson for Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire said: "The male was very upset and confused. We took the male home to be looked after by his family."

The mobility scooter was loaded aboard a recovery vehicle, where it was driven back to the man's home.