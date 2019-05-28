Parties backing Brexit win European election count in Rugby

Rugbeians have voted overwhelmingly for parties backing Brexit in the European elections, with the Brexit Party receiving the most support.
In 2016, 56.7 per cent of Rugbeians who responded to the referendum voted to leave the EU, and the results of May's European elections appear to suggest that many in the borough are still backing Brexit.
For the European elections, Rugby falls under the West Midlands - a constituency which allows for seven MEPs.
In Rugby Borough, the Brexit party received the most votes (12,211), and the Lib Dems, who back remain, came second with 6,255 votes.
Across the West Midlands the Brexit Party received 507,152 votes, and Labour came second with 228,298 votes.
The Brexit Party has stood on a platform of a 'fast Brexit', stating they wish for the UK to leave the EU by the end of October, and if a deal cannot be reached in time then they advocate leaving with 'no deal', on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms.
The votes in full for Rugby are below:
Have stated they would advocate a 'hard' or 'no-deal' Brexit
Brexit Party 10,987
UKIP 1,224
Total 12,211
Backing Brexit with some kind of deal
Conservative 3,330
Labour 2,937
Total 6,267
Remain or a second referendum
Change UK 1,075
Green 3,140
Lib Dem 6,255
Total 10,470
Taking all the votes in Rugby for the parties which advocate some form of Brexit gives 18,478 - against 10,470 votes for the parties backing remain or a second referendum.
The MEPs elected for the West Midlands are:
Brexit Party
Rupert Lowe
Martin Daubney
Andrew Keer
Lib Dem
Roger Bennion
Labour
Neena Gill
Green
Eleanor Chowns
Conservative
Anthea McIntyre