Peak inside this Warwickshire water tower converted into a holiday home

A dilapidated and unused water tower on a farm in Burton Green has been converted into holiday accommodation.

Burton Green water tower before renovations were completed

The conversion has taken nearly three years to complete.

The water tower dates back to 1935 and supplied Burton Green and Kenilworth.

It is understood that it was only used for a few years until the supply was taken over by the Coventry tower around 1940. It has remained empty ever since.

Peter Stanworth bought the Long Meadow Farm property, which included the water tower in 1985. The tower had deteriorated over the years and became dangerous with parts of it falling 10 metres to the ground.

Photo by Carrera Commercial Photography

Mr Stanworth said: “It is part of the village’s heritage and we felt that it ought to be preserved. Change of use was granted and repair and conversion into holiday accommodation is now complete.”

The made-over water tower is nearly ready to be rented for holiday makers.

The new holiday home includes two bedrooms, a lounge, full bathroom, a full kitchen, Wi-Fi service along with an electric car charging point.

He added: “It is part of Kenilworth’s heritage and should be preserved. We have incorporated as many of the original features as possible such as the original ball valve from the tank as part of the kitchen furniture (saucepan rack).”

Photo by Carrera Commercial Photography

Kitchen inside the water tower holiday home: photo by Carrera Commercial Photography

Photo by: Carrera Commercial Photography