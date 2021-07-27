Pensioners in Lutterworth finally get to celebrate Christmas - seven months late

Age Concern Lutterworth during their Christmas Party at the Wycliffe Rooms in July. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Scores of pensioners in the Lutterworth area are lapping up their traditional Christmas parties – seven months late.

About 170 people from Lutterworth and 27 surrounding villages rolled up to tuck into turkey, trip the light fantastic and be royally entertained at three separate festive knees-ups.

And they’ve had such an amazing time they’re already looking forward to their next yuletide hoedowns – in just five months’ time.

The all-singing all-dancing three-hour parties have been masterminded by Alison Anderton, Lutterworth Age UK’s general manager and her colleague Elizabeth Sowerby.

“We had to cancel our annual event last Christmas because of the Covid pandemic,” said Alison.

“It was such a blow at the time – and I just thought I didn’t want to wait the full 12 months before staging our much-loved parties.

“So we’ve already put on two special do’s at the Wycliffe Rooms in Lutterworth with our third on Wednesday this week.

“And they’ve gone down an absolute treat.

“We’ve dragged the old tree out and dusted it down, put up the decs and the people who’ve come along have made such a massive effort.

“They’ve got dressed up in their best gladrags, put on their sparkling jewellery and Santa hats and it’s been an incredible laugh.

“The top-notch caterer here, Sophie, has put on a brilliant three-course dinner – roast turkey, veg and all the trimmings.

“Mince pies, Christmas pudding, the odd glass of wine to wash it all down!

“We’ve had 90-year-olds up and dancing all over the floor, it’s just been magic,” said Alison.

“It’s been even more special in a way because we all expect to go to a Christmas party at Christmas.

“But how many of us rock up at a knees-up like this in deep July when it’s nudging 30C (86F) outside and it’s red hot?

“I said this is what celebrating Christmas must be like Down Under on Bondi Beach in Sydney!

“A lot of elderly people live on their own – they’ve been isolated and cut off for over a year during the pandemic.

“It’s so vital that they get back out and see their friends and neighbours again.

“So it’s taken a lot of effort, work and planning,” said Alison.