Police appeal after biker in his seventies killed in collision near Monks Kirby

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a motorcyclist in his seventies was killed in a collision near Monks Kirby on the afternoon of July 14.

At around 12.25pm on Sunday a collision took place between a green Land Rover Discovery and a Honda motorcycle on the Fosse Way.

File image.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died. His next of kin has been informed.

Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance.

If anyone witnessed the collision, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 163 of 14 July 2019.