Police becoming increasingly concerned for missing Rugby man

Police are asking for help to find a missing 58-year-old Rugby man.

Michael Dowling was last seen near Leicester Train Station on Wednesday, July 10.

He is described as white, of slim build, approximately 5'7" tall with short light brown hair, blue eyes and a scar to his left eyebrow.

Mr Dowling is believed to be wearing jeans and trainers, and carrying a small blue holdall.

He is believed to have connections to Rugby, Leicester and London.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Michael's welfare and are asking anyone who sees him to come forward.

Anyone who sees Michael or has information about Michael's whereabouts is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 139 of 12 July.