Police looking for witnesses in fatal Bourton-on-Dunsmore crash

Police are looking for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bourton-on-Dunsmore during the early morning hours this morning (Monday August 19.)

Police were called shortly after 2.30am to a report of a grey Toyota MR2 car in collision with a tree outside the garden centre on the straight mile.

Police

The driver of the vehicle - a man in his early twenties - was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Enquiries are currently ongoing.

If anyone witnessed the collision, please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24 of August 19.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service also responded to the crash and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a car that had suffered significant damage after crashing into a tree.

“There was one patient, a man, who was still inside the vehicle.

“Sadly, on assessment of the patient, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

“There were no other patients from the incident.”

West Midlands Fire and Rescue also responded to the accident.