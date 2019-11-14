Police seek driver of Nissan after collision with cyclist in Rugby leaves man with injured arm

File image.

At around 6.10am on November 13 a male cyclist in his twenties is believed to have collided with a Nissan Micra just off the A426 Leicester Road roundabout, on the entrance road to Tesco.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.

The driver of the Nissan initially stopped to check the cyclist's condition and, as it seemed that there were no serious injuries, he went on his way without leaving any contact details.

Police said they are keen to identify this driver and vehicle so we can establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.