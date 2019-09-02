Police very concerned for welfare of 24-year-old woman last seen in Rugby town centre

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 24-year-old woman from Coventry who was last seen in Rugby town centre.

Remy Craven, from Coventry, was last seen in Rugby town centre near the Grosvenor Hotel, Clifton Road, in the early hours of Saturday (August 31) morning.

She is is white, 5ft 3in tall and of slim build.

Sergeant Paul Farrell from Rugby Police Station said: "We're very concerned for Remy's welfare.

"We're urging Remy to make contact with us if she sees this appeal or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to get in touch."

Please call police on 101 quoting incident 83 of 31 August 2019.