Poppies to appear on Warwickshire Police cars to remember the fallen - including constables killed in WW2

Poppies will be appearing on Warwickshire Police vehicles as they remember the fallen and two of their own officers killed in the Second World War.

Warwickshire Police will be showing their support for Remembrance Day by adorning marked police vehicles with the symbolic red poppy while they are out and about on patrol across the county throughout November.

Chief Constable for Warwickshire Police, Martin Jelley with Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Remembrance Day recognises and remembers the sacrifices made by the armed forces community from Britain and the Commonwealth, and supports the Royal British Legion's annual appeal to help veterans.

Officers from Warwickshire Police were among those who went to war and never returned.

Chief Constable for Warwickshire Police, Martin Jelley, said: “It is at this time of year that we reflect on all those who have given the ultimate sacrifice during The Great War as well as in subsequent conflicts.

“The red poppies are a way of remembering the sacrifices that were made, including two of our own officers, Special Constable William Merrick and PC William Rowlands who died on 17 May 1941 during WWII. They were sadly killed by an explosion while extinguishing incendiary bombs during an air raid.

“Last year we displayed the poppy on our fleet of police vehicles, and due to such positive feedback from our communities and from armed forces veterans who approached our officers to reminisce about their time in the forces, we are displaying the poppies again to show our support.

“We hope that the poppies displayed on our vehicles will remind people of the sacrifices that were made and encourage people to show their support for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.”

Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, who was himself a reservist in the armed forces and also chairs the West Midland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, added: “This is a very fitting way to show our respect for all those who serve in our armed forces and to remember those who gave their lives defending our country, including those who worked for Warwickshire Police, the Warwickshire Regiment and the Warwickshire Yeomanry.

“The annual appeal to help veterans organised by the Royal British Legion is both hugely symbolic and helps to fund much-needed help for veterans and I hope this will encourage even more people to give their own support this year.”