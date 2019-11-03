Power cut caused business to shut and traffic lights to stop working in Rugby

A brief power cut caused disruption across Rugby earlier today - with businesses closing and some traffic delays. Elliott's Field briefly shut business and caused traffic delays - with one eyewitness saying customers were evacuated from a store via the fire exit.

A shopper at Elliott's Field said the power went out at around 1.30pm today, November 3 - prompting people to be evacuated via a fire exit.

Many shoppers took to their cars to leave the retail park at the same time - causing severe delays.

Other parts of Rugby, including the town centre were also affected, with one eyewitness telling the Advertiser some traffic lights had stopped working.

Mobile phone reception in the area also appears to have been affected during the power cut.

Western Power Distribution said parts of Rugby, Coventry, Nuneaton and Leicester were affected.

As of 2pm, the power is back on and many businesses appear to be open again.