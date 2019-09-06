Praise for Rugby High School head as she steps down after 13 years

Staff at Rugby High School have paid tribute to head teacher Charlotte Marten as she steps down after 13 years.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Since 2006 when she was appointed head teacher, Charlotte dedicated herself to the to the school, its students, their parents, her staff and the wider school community.

"In addition to her myriad of everyday duties of a head teacher, she was actively involved in planning and participating in a range of activities which took place both during school term and in the holidays, such as World Challenge, the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and other trips, both at home and abroad.

"She was always prepared to “muck in”, whether it be pitching a tent or dressing up as a literary character for World Book Day. She would never ask anyone to do anything that she was not prepared to do herself.

"She strove to ensure that Rugby High delivered first-class education (both academically and in its widest sense) in a safe, friendly, caring, nurturing environment.

"She was passionate about women’s education and ensuring that the students in her care had the best possible start in life.

"Moreover, she cared about inequality in its widest sense and it was very much a result of her initiative that Rugby High School led the way within the grammar school sector in reserving a percentage of its places, at a lower entry score, for young people on free school meals. Many other grammar schools have since followed her example.

Mark Grady, the incoming head teacher, who has worked with Charlotte since 2008 said: “Charlotte is the boss that everyone would hope for, but few of us have been lucky enough to experience.

"We know that Charlotte will carry on making a difference whatever she decides to do next, and on behalf of the school we wanted to thank her for her immense contribution to the school, for her tireless support of staff, students, colleagues and parents, for the ethos of Rugby High that has thrived under her leadership, and the amazing legacy Charlotte is leaving to the students of Rugby as she moves on.”

Peter Reaney, chair of Governors, said: “Charlotte was the epitome of hard work, dedication, honesty, fairness and integrity.

"It has been my pleasure and honour to work with her for the past 13 years.”