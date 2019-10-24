Resident captures the moment a deer walks through Hillmorton

A resident captured the moment a stunning, five-feet-tall deer walked through Hillmorton and snacked on berries on the morning of Wednesday, October 23.

Robert Hawker took the photographs as the deer walked through Constable Road at around 11.30am.

Photo: Robert Hawker.

He said he has never seen a deer walk through the area before.

The deer was far from camera shy, even enjoying some rowan berries while residents took pictures.

Mr Hawker said: "A dog in a nearby house was barking, but the deer didn't seem to be bothered by it at all."

He believes the deer headed off in the direction of Moors Lane.