Emotional farewells were said to a doctor who has retired after 38 years of helping people in Rugby. Dr Jagmohan Singh Ahluwalia, who worked at Beech Tree Medical Practice, met up with colleagues for a leaving meal at Prezzo at the weekend.

Cheryl Herbert, practice manager, said: “It was a sad day for the practice when he left, but as they say ‘all good things much come to an end’. He will be greatly missed by all the staff and many of his patients.”