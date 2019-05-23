Rugby baker is giving you the chance to win a delicious cake and support an animal charity

Rugby baker Ginny Dole has come up with a mouth-watering way to raise money for her favourite charity.

Pet-lover Ginny, of Ash Court, has produced a colourful cake and is raffling it online to raise funds for BARKS – Banbury Animal Rescue & Kindness Service.

A freshly-baked replica of the cake will be raffled live on the BARKS Facebook page from this weekend to Sunday 26 May, with the delicious prize going to the lucky winner.

Ginny, who launched her Dole's Delectable Cakes & Bakes business in the town last year, said: “I make all sorts of celebration and event cakes, large and small, to order and came up

with this idea as a novel way to support BARKS, having one of their cats myself.

"I'm hoping the cake will attract lots of ticket buyers – and, of course, the winner will most certainly be able to have their cake and eat it.”

Volunteer-run BARKS operates across Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and North Oxfordshire and rescues and cares for cats, kittens, puppies, rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, hedgehogs and small rodents.

In 2018 they saved and re-homed almost 200 cats and kittens and 350 animals in total.

To buy your raffle tickets click here before noon on May 26.