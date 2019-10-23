Rugby Borough FC prepares to unveil big improvements at their Kilsby Lane facilities

Rugby Borough FC will soon be unveiling big improvements at their Kilsby Lane facilities.

On Monday, October 28 at 6pm the club will unveil their new 50-seater spectator stand and turnstile.

This is thanks to a grant from the Premier League through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF) – the largest funders of non-league football in the country.

The grant has enabled Rugby Borough FC, who play in the Leicestershire Senior League Premier division at Step 7, to reach FA ground grading regulations.

The new stand creates additional space for spectators within the confines of the playing area and helps to shield fans from the weather elements.

The work undertaken at the ground has also provided an opening along one side of the third generation (3G) artificial grass pitch (AGP) and will complement the existing facilities which include 17 grass pitches, one full-size 3G pitch and two smaller 3G pitches.

The project was made possible thanks to a £20,000 grant from the Premier League, through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF), the sister organisation of the Football Foundation.