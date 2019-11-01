Rugby care home helps to keep rescue dogs warm by donating towels to Dogs Trust

Recycled towels from Anya Court Care Home in Rugby have been donated to The Kenilworth Dogs Trust, bringing much needed warmth to the rescue animals.

The residential, dementia and nursing home made the donation this week, after updating their towels and trying to find somewhere that would make use of the recycled ones.

Customer relationship manager at Anya Court, Karen Handley said: “We love dogs here at Anya Court with Dillan my Jack Russell being a firm favourite with the residents so I was delighted to be able to take the towels to The Dogs Trust and meet Dave one of the Rehoming Team there and an old dog called Caddy.

“The Dogs Trust has over 150 dogs who can get very mucky on their walks so I am sure they will make good use of them.”