Rugby council has received more than £52k in the last two years to prepare for Brexit

Rugby council has received more than £52,000 over the last two years to help it plan for Brexit.

The figure was revealed by Cllr Sebastian Lowe, the leader of the council, at a meeting on Thursday, September 26.

At the meeting, Cllr Craig McQueen (Lib Dem, Eastlands) asked: "Could the leader confirm how much funding has been allocated to this council in regard to Brexit planning, which officer is leading on this work and how the release of the cross-government civil contingency planning for the possibility of a no-deal exit from the European Union known as “operation Yellow Hammer” affected the council’s planning for Brexit?"

Cllr Lowe said Rugby council has received £52,452 for Brexit planning over the last two financial years.

He added: "Adam Norburn is the council’s lead Brexit officer who has, and will be, taking part in the briefing teleconferences hosted by the Secretary of State in preparation for exiting the EU.

"The council is part of the Warwickshire Local Resilience Forum and, in relation to the Operation Yellowhammer report, has been advised accordingly.

"The report outlines the ‘reasonable worst case scenarios’ from a no-deal Brexit that we have been working on for the past year (but unable to share).

"The Local Resilience Forum have risk assessed the reasonable worst case scenarios and continue to keep a watching brief on these areas.

"The majority of the worst case scenarios were assessed as posing medium to low risks to Warwickshire and it was deemed that existing response plans and arrangements were sufficient to enable an adequate local response should any of the risk materialise.

"The Council will also be publishing material on its website to provide guidance to individuals and businesses of the implications of a no-deal Brexit."

Councillor McQueen then asked if there were measures in place to engage with people and businesses in the borough who would be adversely affected by a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

The leader of the council said these would be dealt with on a 'case-by-case basis' and he would provide Cllr McQueen with a written response.