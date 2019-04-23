Rugby couple's daughter inspires new life-saving business

A Rugby couple’s daughter who has anaphylactic allergies was the inspiration behind their new business.

Natalie and Gareth Hopkins wanted to do something to help others living with serious allergies.

They launched The Allergy Badge in honour of their little girl, Ella, three, who has nut and dairy allergies.

Natalie said: “Ella had an anaphylactic reaction at the age of two.

“We used an EpiPen for the first time and thankfully it saved her. It was the moment everything changed for us. Since then, Ella has been poked and prodded as we try and work out the best plan for her going forward.”

The couple said at times they feel helpless.

“There’s a sense of inevitability that no matter what we do, Ella is likely to have another serious reaction at some point,” said Natalie.

“We know we just have to do whatever we can to keep her safe.”

They wanted to make something that Ella would want to wear or stick on her lunch box to make other people aware of her condition.

Natalie said: “It had to be something bright, bold and colourful – that doesn’t make her feel ‘different’ in a bad way, but will keep her allergies front of mind when she goes and does kid stuff without us.

“The Allergy Badge is a collection of food allergy reminders designed to give parents peace of mind and also raise awareness about food allergies in general.”

The business sells T-shirts, lunchbox stickers and wearable stickers for younger children. They provide pins for older children.

Natalie said: “We’re donating £1 from every pin and tee to Allergy UK, to support the important work they do.

“We’re doing this for Ella and the thousands of other Ellas out there trying to live their best life with an allergy.”

For more information on the business, visit www.theallergybadge.com or follow them on Facebook/instagram.