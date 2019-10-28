Rugby darts team raises £250 for Myton Hospice

A Rugby darts team raised £250 for Myton Hospice in their latest fundraising effort.

The Indian Social Club Darts team have been participating in the Rugby and District Darts League for more than 30 Years, playing home games at the Indian Community Centre in Edward Street.

Every year the team raises money for a worthy cause, and last season Myton Hospice was chosen.

The money is raised by fining players for low scores, throwing outside of the dart board and various other scoring fines.

A collection tin is also taken round in the games for players to voluntarily ‘get rid’ of any loose change.

A spokesperson for the team said: "We are very grateful for all clubs participating in this fund raising.

"Therefore, we have great pleasure in donating the sum of £250 to Myton Hospice raised last season, £150 from our collection tin and £100 in fines.

"We hope to continue contributing to similar worthy causes in the future and have selected, prostate cancer for the next year."