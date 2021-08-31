Rugby First pays tribute to treasured colleague Baz a year after his death

Barry on the job. Photo: Rugby First, Facebook.

Rugby First has today, August 31, paid tribute to a treasured colleague who sadly died a year ago.

Barry Conopo, known as Baz to many, was a well-loved figure in the town centre who worked hard for almost ten years to keep the streets clean.

Following his death last year colleagues shared a heartfelt tribute, writing: "It is with the deepest shock and sadness that Rugby First is informing the local community of the sudden death of Barry Conopo, who passed away over the weekend.

"We would like to offer his family and friends our sincerest condolences.

"Barry was a much-valued member of the Rugby First team and will be sadly missed by his colleagues and town centre businesses that he worked with.

"Over the last nine years Barry tirelessly kept the town centre clean and tidy, going above and beyond his role to keep standards high and exceed expectations."

At the time Rugby First announced they planned to rename the street cleaning Glutton machine, which Barry used to keep the town's streets looking spotless, 'Baz' in his memory.

And today, August 31, Rugby First issued the following statement in Barry's memory: "It's been a year since Barry 'Baz' passed away, still greatly missed each day he did Rugby First proud.

"He was a great pleasure to work alongside and I'm sure that everyone who knew Barry would agree what a lovely, hard-working guy he was.