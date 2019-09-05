Rugby Food and Drink Festival returns later this month

Rugby’s culinary prowess will once again be shown off when the Food and Drink Festival returns later in September.

The event, taking place from 10.30am to 5pm on September 28 at Regent Street and Jubilee Gardens, will celebrate the amazing variety of food and drink our town has to offer.

The festival is free to visit, and on the menu will be stalls selling an array of delicious food, a pop-up demonstration kitchen and family entertainment.

The festival, organised by Rugby First, has continued to grow in size in recent years – with last year’s event being considered the biggest yet.

There is still time for those wishing to get involved to arrange a stall –if you are a restaurant, café, pub, bar, food or drink business and are interested in having a stall at the festival, demonstrating in the ‘Pop-up Kitchen’ or getting involved, call 01788 890789 or email admin@ucltd.co.uk – there are still a few spaces available

For more information on the festival, click here, call Rugby Visitor centre on 01788 533217 or search for ‘Rugby Food and Drink festival on Facebook and Twitter.

Organisers Rugby First are mostly known for their red-uniformed town rangers.

But the organisation is also the driving force behind the St George’s Day celebrations, Rugby Bikefest, the Rugby Festival of Culture, the Christmas Light Switch on and other town centre events as well as operating the town’s CCTV.