Rugby hair salon Scallywags celebrates 30 years of cutting hair - what's their secret?

Hair styles may have changed radically (and many would say for the better) since 1989, but Scallywags Hair Studio has remained a constant fixture in our town centre for 30 years.

In October 1989 Kay and Trevor Wagg opened the Regent Street hair salon, calling it Scallywags as a play on words.

From the outset it has been run by Kerry Wagg, who was soon joined by Nicky Weston (formerly Nicky maule).

The two became successful competition hairdressers, winning many local, area and even seven national titles at hairdressing competitions in Blackpool and Wembley.

Both are still working in the salon - and they are now joined by George, Amy, Jodie, Paige, Kayleigh, Daisy and Jess.

Kay Wagg, also a hairdresser, and former British Hairdressing Team trainer, said: "We are very fortunate to have such a talented and loyal staff, most of whom have been at the salon for most of their working lives.

"I would also like to thank all of my clients who have supported us over the years, and we hope to continue proving our expert service."

What is the secret to such long-term success?

Kay said many late nights and a focus on training staff to be the best they possibly can be meant the salon had a solid foundation that has seen it last 30 years.