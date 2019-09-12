Rugby Lib Dems pick leading NHS surgeon as their MP candidate

Rugby's Lib Dems have picked leading NHS consultant plastic surgeon Rana Das Gupta as their Parliamentary Candidate for the Rugby & Bulkington constituency.

Rana has 35 years’ experience in the NHS and has worked and lived in Warwickshire for 15 years.

He is married to Victoria, a qualified psychological counsellor, and they have three children, all at schools in Warwickshire.

Rana was born in Burma where his father was civil surgeon in Rangoon - but a military coup d'état forced them to flee the country immediately as refugees, leaving everything behind and setting up home in East London poor and penniless.

His father worked his way up to having a successful East London GP medical practice.

He has known hardship and poverty as a child but managed to win a free place at a top academic school via the 11 plus, from there he managed to get to medical school at the University of London.

And Rana he is now a respected surgeon on the international stage.

Rana said: “More than ever the country requires leadership from the centre, with the current Conservative Government ever leaning to the right and the Labour Party leaning to the left, we the Liberal Democrats occupying the centre ground must win the next General Election in order to ensure the peace and prosperity for our country.”

Chair of Rugby Lib Dems, Councillor Neil Sandison, said: “We are delighted that Rana is the Parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats in Rugby and Bulkington.

"Health care, hospitals, schools and housing are all key issues for the future of Rugby, and we need an MP with the necessary skills and experience to champion these issues and react to resident’s concerns.”