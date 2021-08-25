Rugby MP joins the town's Parkrun as it holds its first session since the start of lockdowns

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey with Lee Chase, course director for Rugby Parkrun.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey joined 215 runners from the borough last Saturday as Parkrun returned to the town.

The 5km (three-mile) course is set across Whinfield Recreation Ground on Clifton Road, with all being welcome to join in on Saturday mornings at 9am.

Every Saturday morning, runners take part in a 5km route solely against the clock, with most people aiming to improve on their own performance instead of competing against others – and despite the name, participants can run, jog or walk at the pace they are most comfortable with.

According to the Rugby parkrun website, more than 5,400 people have done at least one parkrun since the first Rugby parkrun began in December 2016 - with an average of just over 180 people taking part each Saturday morning.

Because of covid restrictions on large gatherings, Parkruns were suspended for much of 2020 and 2021.

But with the easing of restrictions earlier this year, parkrun has now returned with the full support of both local and national Government.

Rugby Borough Council moved quickly to support the Rugby parkrun, with the initial plan to return in June 2021.

However, due to other parkruns not reopening on the same timetable the national return of parkrun was delayed until July 2021 alongside the national lifting of covid restrictions.

Speaking after completing his Parkrun, Mr Pawsey said: "I was delighted to join over 200 local residents come along on a Saturday morning to take part in the parkrun.

"It’s a free and easy way to get some exercise along with many others and the sense of community and support from both the volunteers and those running, walking or jogging is infectious.

"The events of the past 18 months have reminded us how important exercise is, as well as the social benefits of taking part with others.

“The Rugby Parkrun would of course not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the volunteers who go out every Saturday to manage the event and support those taking part.

"I’d like to say a big thank you on behalf of everyone to Lee Chase, the run director at Rugby Parkrun, and all of his team for what they do, rain or shine, to enable this great event to take place each week.

"It’s well worth doing and I’d fully encourage local residents to go and try it out one Saturday morning.”

Anyone interested can sign up for free through the website www.parkrun.org.uk/rugby