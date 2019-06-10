Rugby MP Mark Pawsey: Jeremy Hunt should be next PM because he is a 'proven leader'

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey is backing foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt to become the new leader of the Conservative party and PM because he 'is a proven leader with a strong track record of success'.

Mr Pawsey said he came to the decision after careful reflection and the need to have a prime minister able to both break the Brexit impasse in Parliament and bring the country together.

A high-profile campaigner for the Remain campaign in 2016, Mr Hunt changed his mind over Brexit in 2017 because of what he described as arrogance on the part of the EU during negotiations.

Mr Hunt was also the health secretary from 2012 until 2018, where he presided over the introduction of the controversial junior doctors' contract in England, leading to strike action being taken by junior doctors.

In a statement explaining his decision to back Mr Hunt to replace Theresa May as PM, Mr Pawsey said: “Jeremy is a tried, tested and respected statesman and I believe that we need someone of his experience and calibre to lead our country as we leave the European Union.

"I have attended a number of leadership hustings recently with the opportunity to listen to all of the main candidates in the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and the prime minister.

"It was very clear to me that Jeremy was the stand-out candidate. He has a sensible plan to deal with the difficult Brexit negotiations and most importantly he has the ability to deliver it.

“Jeremy has been at the heart of government for years and is a proven leader with a strong track record of success.

"There is no doubt that whatever role he has been asked to fulfil in government he has got the job done.

"Importantly, he also ran a successful business before entering politics and he instinctively understands the pressures that businesses will face as we leave the European Union.”

“My party is choosing not only a new leader but also the next Prime Minister. This is a huge responsibility and we must get this decision right.

"I believe Jeremy is the right person to lead our country. He is not only a capable politician, but also someone who has the conviction and vision to secure the best deal for Britain as we leave the European Union and then bring people together to deliver a successful future for our country.”