Rugby MP visits Hermes Rugby Gateway warehouse as it expands to handle 1.35m parcels a day

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has visited the Hermes Parcel Hub at Rugby Gateway to see its latest expansion in operation, two years after he officially opened the £31m facility - the biggest of its kind in the UK.

The Hermes team gave Mr Pawsey a tour of facility, which has boosted its capacity for the upcoming peak season with the completion of a third sortation tier.

This gives the hub the capability to process 1.35 million parcels each day, enhancing existing output by 40 per cent, ensuring it will handle rising volumes of parcels driven by the growth of online shopping in the UK and overseas.

The tour was followed by discussions around Hermes’ overall business performance which has seen double digit growth over the past few years.

The company expects to deliver a record 390 million parcels this year.

Sustainability was also on the agenda as Hermes demonstrated how it is bringing in alternative low carbon fuels to reduce emissions, looking to expand its electric fleet outside of London and planning to trial hydrogen tractor units next year.

After his visit, Mr Pawsey said: “Re-visiting Hermes’ Rugby Hub was a great opportunity to see the operational expansion ahead of the busiest period of the year of parcel delivery.

"I was also very encouraged to see how the business is continually investing in Rugby, its employees and in more energy efficient and greener vehicles which will be a vital part of the reducing the carbon emissions of the logistics industry.”

Craig Ryder, hub general manager at Hermes, led the tour.

He said: "We very much appreciate that Mr Pawsey has taken the time to visit us for an update on both this site and our broader operations.

"We are committed to supporting the local community and economy both now and in the future.”