Rugby mum gets her glow on for charity music festival in son’s memory

A dedicated fundraiser from Rugby is encouraging people to ‘get their glow on’ for her family music festival.

Chris Lal hopes the sun will be shining to remember her son, Robin, at the EverGlow Charity Music Festival on July 6.

Robin died from a brain tumour in 2012, aged 25.

Since then, his mum has taken on a number of challenges to raise money.

Chris helps three charities that were close to her son’s heart - the Brain Tumour Charity, Myton Hospices and the Willow Foundation.

Chris told the Advertiser: “One of my friends challenged me to organise a music festival - challenge 16 of 30 I’m completing in memory of Robin.

“How could I refuse?”

Music-lovers are invited to the family-friendly EverGlow Charity Music Festival, taking place at Naseby Village Hall and Field, on Saturday, July 6.

Gates open at noon and music starts at 1pm, running until 11pm.

Chris said: “There are ten acts on the main stage, plus entertainment and an acoustic tent.

“There will be a variety of stalls to mooch around, bar, food, games area, plus a fancy dress competition for the young and ‘not so young’!”

Chris will be joining in with Rita Joshi, who will be showing everyone how to dance to the beat with her breath-taking Bollywood moves.

“I’ll also be ‘getting my glow on’ when I join Vanessa Burningham. We will be dancing to an array of great clubbing anthems, with high-energy Clubbercise routines.”

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults, £5 for juniors, are available from Chris Lal by emailing lalchris@aol.com

The event is free for guests under five.

For more information on Chris’ work, visit www.4Robin.co.uk