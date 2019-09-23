Rugby psychologist and her two children record a Corrs song in support of anti-bullying charity

A Rugby mother and her two children are raising money for an anti-bullying charity with their heartwarming rendition of a classic Corrs track.

Clinical psychologist Catherine Kodagoda, a runner-up in this year’s Rugby’s Got Talent, had always wanted to professionally record a single for her children.

This grew into a want to record a single alongside her children – with the aim to raise money and awareness for Kidscape Children’s Charity, a national anti-bullying charity.

Catherine said: “In my work as a clinical psychologist, I have become acutely aware of the devastating impact of bullying, as I see increasing numbers of children and adolescents experiencing significant mental health problems as a direct result of bullying.

“As a mother, it is one of my greatest fears for my children to be victims of bullying.

“From a professional and personal point of view, therefore, supporting victims of bullying and promoting anti-bullying is an area I feel passionately about.”

Catherine and her children Amy and David settled on recording a cover of ‘At Your Side’ by the Corrs.

“There’s the Irish connection,” said Catherine, who lived in Northern Ireland before moving to Rugby four years ago.

“And the words are symbolic – the message is about taking care of others. Plus it’s a catchy tune that appeals to children,” Catherine added.

The single has the support of Kidscape, which works directly with children and families experiencing bullying, across the UK.

To learn more about the single, and to donate to Kidscape, visit the family’s Justgiving page at bit.ly/2kORmc8.

You can also download the song on iTunes, Amazon Music or Google Play, with all profits going to Kidscape.