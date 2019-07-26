Rugby's St Andrew's Church seeks new rector to replace much-liked Reverend Imogen Nay

Rugby's St Andrew's Church is seeking a new rector after the much-liked Reverend Imogen Nay left for Chelmsford in May.

In a write-up to give a background on the CofE parish for anyone interested in the role, Bishop Cocksworth of the Diocese of Coventry commended the work of the Rev Nay in the five years she was at St Andrew's.

He wrote: "Under the imaginative leadership of the last rector, there have been many exciting new initiatives particularly in the use of the magnificent building for the wider community, and a growing emphasis on ministry amongst children and families."

The closing date for applications is Friday August 30, with interviews being conducted between Tuesday October 8 and Wednesday October 9.

What skills is the Diocese of Coventry looking for? Their job advert states: "As we move our growing church forward, we welcome applications from priests with skills, experience and the proven ability to delegate who can:

"Inspire and sustain, in prayer and preaching, our inclusive Church community centred around the Eucharist.

"Make a difference to our town by speaking out for the Gospel and for justice, welcoming the vulnerable, and offering a loving, holy and whole-community town-centre space.

"Lead and manage our large staff and lay team, and develop their skills.

"Sustain and develop our growing ministries to youth and young families.

"Enjoy the challenge of adding an exciting new chapter to the long history of this post as both a civic and community church."

Among the famous previous rectors of St Andrew's is The Reverend Geoffrey Studdert Kennedy, known as 'Woodbine Willie'.

Woodbine Willie served as a chaplain in the First World War - whereby he spent his wages on cigarettes for soldiers and often put himself at great risk, entering No Man's Land to give injured soldiers one last cigarette and hold their hands until the end.

