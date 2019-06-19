Rugby's St Cross hospital has withdrawn food potentially linked to listeria

Sandwiches and salads potentially linked to a recent Listeria outbreak which is believed to have killed five people across the country have been removed from Rugby's Hospital of St Cross and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

A spokesperson for University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust said: “We are working closely with our catering supplies provider, ISS, who have assured us that they immediately stopped using and withdrew all products from the Good Food Company as soon as the issue was notified (25th May 2019).

File image.

"As a precaution ISS immediately sourced an alternative supplier for our hospitals in Coventry and Rugby who continue to supply fresh sandwiches on both sites.

“To the best of our knowledge, we are not aware of any patients or visitors who have presented with any listeria-related symptoms who are, or were, patients at UHCW.

"We of course remain vigilant to this issue and our catering staff will be able to respond to any concerns raised by people who had received the food prior to its removal.”

Listeria is a type of bacteria which infects humans and some animals through contaminated food.

Although it usually goes away on its own, listeriosis, can cause serious problems if you are pregnant or have a weak immune system.

Click here for more information.