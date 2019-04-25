Rugby's Tree of Light raises over £4,600 for Myton Hospice

April 5 saw the culmination of the 2018 Tree of Light Appeal when a cheque for £4,636 was presented Rugby’s Myton Hospice.

The presentation was held at the Rugby Rotary Club lunch meeting.

Club president Laurence Wilbraham presented the cheque to Myton Hospice community fundraiser Sophie Duncan.

A spokesperson for the Tree of Light said: “Rugby Rotary is immensely privileged to be able to give this continuing service to the community which commenced in 1999 .”

They added that they would: “Be unable to do so without the support of the Rugby Advertiser with its coverage of the project, the Rugby mayor and Rugby Borough Council for allowing the town tree to be the focal point for the appeal and the Rector of Rugby for the commemorative Tree of Light service in St Andrew’s Church.

“We therefore express our thanks to everyone that has been involved once again.

“The biggest thanks of course must, as always, go to all those people in Rugby and beyond who have donated so generously to the appeal which to date has raised over £86,500.”

Sophie Duncan thanked Rugby Rotary for its support of the hospice both with this project and many other fundraising appeals over the years.

The Tree of Light stands outside St Andrew’s Church every Christmas, giving Rugbeians the chance to have their loved ones remembered on the tree in exchange for a donation to support Myton Hospice.