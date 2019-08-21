Rugby schoolboy saddles up for 20 mile cycle ride in memory of baby who died in tragic car accident

A young Rugby cyclist was inspired to saddle up and ride 20 miles in memory of a baby who died in a tragic car accident.

Tyler Hersey, 12, has helped raise funds in honour of 13-month-old Freddie Fox, who lost his life in 2014.

Charlotte and Freddie.

He met Freddie’s mother, Charlotte, at a recent paediatric first aid course run by the Freddie’s Wish charity.

Tyler said: “I felt moved when I heard Charlotte speak about her son.

“I really enjoyed learning about how to deliver first aid on the course, so I felt that I wanted to do something to raise money for such a worthwhile cause. I had recently got a bike and thought a bike ride would be a good challenge.”

Tyler cycled from Tesco Express in Brownsover to Draycote Water, around the reservoir and then back to Tesco.

He added: “It was such a buzz to do the bike ride and I am so grateful to everyone who sponsored me.

“I’m thrilled to beat my target of £500 for the charity. I hope that more children will feel inspired to do challenges like this as they can make a huge difference.

He added: “I hope to ride 30 miles next.”

Charlotte praised Tyler for his efforts.

She said: “We are so grateful to Tyler, who took on this challenge in memory of Freddie.

“To take on the 20 mile route would be enough for most people, but the fact that Tyler took it upon himself to organise the whole thing shows that he is a truly inspirational young man.

“The money he has raised will enable us to hold two paediatric first aid awareness courses, training a further 60 people with these vital skills.”

She added: “I hope he is as proud of himself as we are.”

To date, Freddie’s Wish has raised over £100,000 which has beenused to train more than 500 adults in paediatric first-aid and delivering bereavement training to staff at 55 schools across Warwickshire.

The charity has also developed a partnership with Child Bereavement UK (CBUK) to provide a bereavement specialist two days per month in Rugby, giving parents and families the opportunity to get advice and support at a time when they need it most.

For further information about Freddie’s Wish or the Bereavement Support Service, visit www.freddieswish.org or follow @freddies_wish on twitter. To donate or get involved, contact info@freddieswish.org