Rugby student has head in clouds after winning place in prestigious teen competition

Dedicated Rugby High School student Georgina Hopwood has won a place in the prestigious final of Miss Teen Galaxy - UK 2020.

She will compete in the grand final after winning Miss Teen Warwickshire Galaxy.

Georgina, 15, said: “It is a great achievement and I cannot wait to meet all of the other girls.”

The winner will travel to the USA to compete in the Miss Galaxy International final.

She told the Rugby Advertiser: “I am a budding musical theatre enthusiast and I love anything creative. I love to get involved anywhere in the theatre, having recently learned how to work the sound and cue board at Rugby Theatre. I have performed in many productions in Rugby at Rugby Theatre, Five star theatre run by the wonderful Ethan J Smith and Dunchurch Pantomaniacs – a close tight nit community panto group of which I did my first panto and joined their warm and caring panto family.

“I’m a big believer in self-confidence and positive body image, and not being the smallest of girls myself I want to show every girl/woman that you are beautiful no matter what your height, shape or size!

“I am also running a campaign to raise awareness of PCOS (Polycystic Ovaries Syndrome). It is estimated that 1 in 10 women have this condition and it is not commonly diagnosed.

“I have a handful of wonderful sponsors helping me get to the grand finals in March. They include

Melynda Jayne Boutique of which I am a prom ambassador and photographer. They are a small appointment only boutique in Balsall common, run by the fantastic Kelly Simpkin.

“Essensuals Toni & Guy Rugby (Louise and Steve Fordham) – a fantastic hair salon in Rugby town centre who are helping me with my hair care in the run up to and during the finals.

“Garry & Louise Tarplee of GT Garden services – an independent gardening company in Lilbourne

Hannah Sharpe of the Hannah Sharpe Dance Academy – an independent dance academy in Rugby run by the wonderful Hannah Sharpe.

“Samantha Caldecott of SC E-admin – an independent admin business in the heart of Rugby.

“And finally, my parents and auntie and uncle.”

The winner of Miss Galaxy - UK will travel to the USA with contestants from all over the world to compete in the Miss Galaxy International final, which is being held in the summer of 2019.

Georgina said: “The international final is a once in a lifetime opportunity and will be a truly amazing experience. The UK has enjoyed some amazing success at the Galaxy International Pageant with them winning an international crown nine times and had placements in every division for the past four years.”

The final is being held in Lancashire in March next year.