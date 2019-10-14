Rugby students will wear red to raise funds for anti-racism

Students from Rugby College will be wearing red to tackle racism and raise money to facilitate the delivery of anti-racism education.

Rugby College, along with Royal Leamington Spa College, Warwick Trident and Moreton Morrell College, will be taking part in the fifth annual Wear Red Day on Friday, October 18.

It will be the first time that the colleges, which are all part of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), will be supporting the initiative which is organised by anti-racism charity, Show Racism the Red Card.

The action day encourages people to wear red and donate £1 towards educating people about the causes and consequences of racism.

For just £5 Show Racism the Red Card can educate one child for a whole day, while £50 will provide a full day of training for a teacher.

Peter Husband, Chief Operating Officer and Group Principal at WCG, said: “Education is central to the work that Show Racism the Red Card does so it is fitting that WCG are taking part in Wear Red Day.

“Our diversity is what makes us thrive as a college. By taking part in the Wear Red campaign, we are sending an important message that racism has no part in our college or in society.”

For more information about how you can participate in Wear Red Day go to www.theredcard.org.