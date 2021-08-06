Rugby town centre is about to get its own beach - yes, you did read that correctly

Photo supplied by Rugby council.

Rugby's very own beach is to feature as part of a summer programme of free fun, which will also include blockbuster movies, live music and street entertainment

Residents can head for the beach in the heart of the town centre from 10am to 5pm next Tuesday and Wednesday (10 and 11 August), with golden sand, buckets and spades, and deck chairs all on offer.

Professor Pumpernickel brings his laboratory of lunacy to the town centre on Wednesday 18 August and Thursday 19 August, promising fire, explosions and mind-bending magic on his quest to inspire a new generation of inventors, explorers and superheroes.

The Professor performs at 11am, 12 noon, 2pm and 3pm each day.

The circus comes to The Rugby Town on Saturday 21 August, with acts including stilt walkers, fire performers, a contortionist and an escape artist entertaining the crowds.

Caldecott Park opens its outdoor cinema on Monday 23 August, the start of a four day run featuring a host of Disney classics and family favourites.

Free screenings start at 11am, 3pm and 7pm each day, with films including Toy Story, Moana, Top Gun and The Greatest Showman all being shown in the open air.

Rugby Summertime rounds off on Saturday 28 August with a day of live music, with artists and bands playing at a number of locations around the town centre.

For more information, and to book free tickets for film screenings, visit www.therugbytown.co.uk/summertime

Cllr Jill Simpson-Vince, Rugby Borough Council portfolio for growth and investment, said: "Rugby Summertime forms part of our Welcome Back Fund entertainment programme, offering free family fun throughout August, and we have more events in the pipeline for later this year as we carry on with our plans to lead the borough's economic recovery from the pandemic.

"The council's successful applications for grants from the Government's Return to the High Street Safely Fund in 2020 and this year's Welcome Back Fund have given us the opportunity to support the town centre in a variety of ways, from introducing Covid safety messaging to advising businesses on reopening safely following lockdowns.

"The funding helps us to bring people back into the town centre, delivering a welcome boost to businesses and the wider economy following the difficulties and challenges of Covid."