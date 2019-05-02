Rugby woman with cerebral palsy begs council for more help after developing urinary tract infection due to being left alone for hours

A Rugby woman with cerebral palsy said she is losing her independence and has suffered from a urinary tract infection after being left alone for hours on four days a week.

Judith Menzies, aged 54, said her condition has become worse in the last month, and she is begging for more help from Warwickshire County Council.

She said she receives brief home visits four times a day and on three days a week she has a personal assistant stay with her for between five and six hours.

Judith is now asking to have the personal assistant with her for seven days a week, but she said the council has denied her this – and she cannot afford the £750 a month it would cost to hire an assistant privately.

“I think it’s a bit negligent,” she said.

“On my own I’m left absolutely wiped out. I can’t use the toilet without help so I’m left having to use pads. I get a lot of discomfort and in recent weeks I had a urinary tract infection.”

Judith said she also suffers from spasms which leave her screeching and frightened for up to ten minutes at a time, adding that this leaves her terrified when she is on her own.

She said: “Last week a social worker said, ‘Why don’t you go into sheltered accommodation?’ I said I love living here, I would just escape.”

Warwickshire County Council told the Advertiser that it does not comment on individual cases.

But a spokesperson said: “In cases where people do not feel that they are receiving the level of support that they need and are entitled to, they are encouraged to speak to the Adult Social Care team to resolve this.

“In cases where resolution cannot be achieved people have the ability to raise their concerns through the council’s complaint’s process.”

Judith said she has spoken to the Adult Social Care team, and now intends to complain.