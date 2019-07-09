Rugby woman with terminal cancer makes others smile with personalised gifts

A creative Rugby woman who has terminal cancer makes gifts for others to help get her through tough days.

Tracie Mills is behind the Minx n Moo business, which produces personalised handmade gifts.

She said: “It’s the best therapy for me and I love losing myself while creating things for others.

“I love making people smile knowing the gift they have bought will make somebody else smile.”

Tracie is well on the way to reaching her £10,000 fundraising target with her team of friends called Arden’s Angels, who are taking part in a charity skydive soon for the Arden Centre at Walsgrave.

She said: “Despite a horrid five day stay in hospital after becoming neutropenic sepsis and being very poorly, it has made me more determined to raise funds for the centre and achieve our target, and more, if possible.

“It reminded me why we are doing this and why it is so important to continue this much-needed fundraising.”

To see Tracie’s work, visit ‘Minx n Moo gifts & frames’ on Facebook. To donate to Arden’s Angels, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NickieBrightwell