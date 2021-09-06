Rugby's Malt Kiln Farm shop to host Autumn Fair in memory of young farmer who took his own life

The front of the shop.

Rugby's Malt Kiln Farm shop is to host a huge Autumn Fair, brimming with local stall holders, to raise funds in honour of a young farmer who took his own life last year.

A spokesperson for the Stretton under Fosse business said: "The event is being held in memory of a close young farming friend who took his own life last year, we will be raising funds and donating all stall rental fees to The Farming Community Network charity and voluntary organisation.

"For some context, more than one farmer dies by suicide a week in the UK.

"The Autumn Fair will be the second event of its kind for us this year, planned to be more than twice the size of the first one.

"It will be an afternoon of local independent crafts and unusual gifts - entertaining for all ages."

The fair will be held on Saturday September 18, from 12pm - 4pm.

There are 27 stalls confirmed and all stallholders save three are from Rugby, Coventry and Warwickshire.

Stallholders include The Alpaca Pals, providing the opportunity to walk a cria (baby alpaca) for a small donation to their chosen charity, Zoe's Place Baby Hospice Coventry.

Additionally, if attendees would like to explore their own creative flair, Lesley- Ann French will be running a 'Have-a-Go Pottery' stall, to make a clay alpaca.

Food stalls include The Fabulous Fudge Company, Bee Grazing- doughnuts and Samosa Wallah serving 'very very tastee' samosas, onion bhajis, and raita!

And Rugby Distillery will be there serving gin and tonics.

The spokesperson added: "The event is free to all, we would very much appreciate any donations on the day to The Farming Community Network charity and voluntary organisation.

"There is an Autumn Fair Facebook event page or there are several advertisements on our instagram @maltkilnfarmshop if you would like to see some of the stalls.