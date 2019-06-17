Severe weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Warwickshire

Thunderstorms are set to roll across the country this week with forecasters predicting torrential rain, hail and lightning.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms across Warwickshire, which will kick in at 6pm tomorrow (Tuesday) and run until 9pm on Wednesday.

Forecasters predict that thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning, with potential disruption to travel and flooding.

The yellow warning reads: "Through Tuesday evening there is potential for thunderstorms to break out, initially across parts of southern England, before developing more widely overnight

and then clearing through Wednesday morning.

"The thunderstorms may merge into areas of more prolonged and widespread rain for a time on Tuesday night and at first on Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place.

"Widely 15-30 mm of rain may fall, with up to 50 mm in a few locations.

"After a drier interlude, further thunderstorms may develop in a few places during Wednesday afternoon, mainly southeastern parts of England.

"Whilst rain and flooding is likely to be the largest impact, hail, lightning and gusty winds will be additional hazards."