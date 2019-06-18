Sheep saved from drowning in Warwickshire canal

Firefighters and animal rescuers have saved a sheep from a Warwickshire canal this morning.

A fire engine from Henley and the Large Animal Rescue Unit from Rugby were called to Salters Lane, Bearley this morning after receiving a call stating that a sheep was stuck in the canal.

On arrival the crew from Henley found a lamb that was distressed and tired swimming in the aqueduct.

The crew were able to quickly rescue it by lifting it out of the canal and onto the aqueduct walkway.

A crew member then made an improvised halter and the lamb was led to safety.

Contact was then made with the landowner and the lamb was reunited with the flock none the worse for its adventure.

Photo courtesy of Warwickshire Fire and Service.