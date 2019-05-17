Solar panels would be installed in 1,300 Rugby homes under new Labour Party plans

Solar panels woud be installed in around 1,300 homes in Rugby under new plans announced by the Labour Party on Thursday.

Party leader Jeremy Crobyn says policy could relieve pressure on low-income families while supporting new industries in negleted parts of the country.

Under plans announced by Mr Corbyn and Rebecca Long Bailey, the shadow business, energy and industrial strategy secretary, a Labour government would fit 1 million social properties and homes of low-income families with solar panels.

The party says the move will help to tackle fuel poverty, providing households with free energy and saving them an average of £117 a year on bills, rising to £270 for retired households.

Any unused electricity generated by the programme would be used by the National Grid, which Labour plans to take into public ownership.

Social housing makes up 14% of Rugby’s 45,000 homes – around 6,300 properties in total.

Labour estimates this means solar panels would be installed at 1,273 properties in the area – roughly 15,000 panels in total, covering 24,000 square metres of rooftops.

The policy, which would be funded as part of Labour’s National Transformation Fund, would cost an estimated £2.14 billion, the party said.

They also plan to invest £350 million over 15 years on interest free loans, grants and regulatory changes to help an additional 750,000 properties install solar panels. Labour estimates its policy will create 16,900 jobs and save 7.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide – equivalent to taking 4 million cars off the UK’s roads.

Mr Corbyn said: “In this country, too often people are made to feel like the cost of saving the planet falls on them.

“By focusing on low-income households we will reduce fuel poverty and increase support for renewable energy.”