The elite cyclists set off from Warwick at 10.30am, passed by the University of Warwick, Kenilworth, Meriden, Bedworth, Bilton, and Wellesbourne before heading to the finale of the stage in Burton Dassett Country Park.

This pack of three cyclists were well ahead of the main group. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The elite cyclists, followed by support cars, pass through Alwyn Road. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The elite cyclists pass through Alwyn Road. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The elite cyclists pass through Alwyn Road. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more